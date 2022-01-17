Life.Style.Live!

Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary seeks donations, adopters as part of Betty White Challenge

Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary got quite the surprise when two of the fifteen dogs they rescued from a backyard breeder turned out to be pregnant with puppies.

Pamela Terhune, founder and president of Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary joined us today with an update after one of the dogs gave birth to eleven puppies and the other gave birth to seven.

They’re also asking for donations as part of the Betty White Challenge as fans of the late actress are celebrating what would’ve been White’s 100th birthday by donating to animal welfare charities and shelters.

For more information visit, gratefulrescue.org.