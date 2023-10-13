Halloween Boo Bash at The AMP promises festive fun and food with Chef Tawana

Chef Tawana of Healthy Soul Indy joined “Life.Style.Live!” today to share some delicious food and details about an upcoming fall event!

Chef Tawana told us about the Halloween Boo Bash in partnership with 16tech and No Days Off at the AMP in Indianapolis. The family-friendly spooktacular will be on October 31 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Each vendor – including Healthy Soul Indy – will be handing out delicious candy to the little ones and will also have special kids’ menu items that are sure to satisfy even the pickiest little appetites.

Grab your costumes, bring your appetites, and head to the AMP on October 31st for an evening of spine-tingling fun and delectable treats! The organizers are also looking for candy donations.

Chef Tawana made some delicious Karake (Fried Chicken) & Kimchi Ramen with black rice noodles and African Pepper Soup ramen with grilled king fish.