Health coach Brooke Lane demonstrates quick, yet effective postnatal ‘Mommy and Baby Workout’

Don’t let having a baby stop you from achieving your body goals and staying in shape!

The most commonly asked question health coach Brooke Lane, Health Coach for BODi (formerly known as Beachbody), says she gets from moms after having a baby is how to lose belly fat. Her answer is always nutrition because can’t out-train a bad diet.

The reason that Lane has moms start with both nutrition and fitness is because fitness is great for people’s overall health, and building muscle helps increase your metabolism which in turn burns fat.

She and her clients use the BODi platform (formerly known as Beachbody) for both workouts, nutrition and supplementation. It’s a one-stop shop for everything health and fitness! All of her clients are also set up with a workout plan and customized nutrition plan and added to her accountability group.

Full 10-minute Workout

Warm-up

30 seconds high knee march

20 Rock & Twist

Legs

10 Squats

12 Reverse lunges

10 combo squat/reverse lunges

Arms

10 Bicep curls

10 Shoulder press out

Legs & Arm combo

10 Squat and shoulder press up

Abs

10 Bear crawls

12 Russian twist

Plank

Abs & Arm combo

10 Sit up & press

10 Modified pushups (on knees)

Cooldown

Seated arm reach stretch

