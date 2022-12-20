Life.Style.Live!

Health coach Brooke Lane demonstrates quick, yet effective postnatal ‘Mommy and Baby Workout’

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted:

Don’t let having a baby stop you from achieving your body goals and staying in shape!

The most commonly asked question health coach Brooke Lane, Health Coach for BODi (formerly known as Beachbody), says she gets from moms after having a baby is how to lose belly fat. Her answer is always nutrition because can’t out-train a bad diet.

The reason that Lane has moms start with both nutrition and fitness is because fitness is great for people’s overall health, and building muscle helps increase your metabolism which in turn burns fat.  

She and her clients use the BODi platform (formerly known as Beachbody) for both workouts, nutrition and supplementation. It’s a one-stop shop for everything health and fitness! All of her clients are also set up with a workout plan and customized nutrition plan and added to her accountability group.

Promotion:

Lane is currently offering a deal for $20 off enrollment, and you will be entered into an Apple Watch Series 8 giveaway if enrolled by Saturday, December 31.

Full 10-minute Workout

Warm-up

  • 30 seconds high knee march
  • 20 Rock & Twist

Legs

  • 10 Squats
  • 12 Reverse lunges
  • 10 combo squat/reverse lunges

Arms

  • 10 Bicep curls
  • 10 Shoulder press out 

Legs & Arm combo

  • 10 Squat and shoulder press up 

Abs

  • 10 Bear crawls
  • 12 Russian twist
  • Plank

Abs & Arm combo

  • 10 Sit up & press
  • 10 Modified pushups (on knees)

Cooldown

  • Seated arm reach stretch

For more information, click here.

Instagram: @thebrookelane

Facebook: Brooke Lane

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

