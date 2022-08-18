Life.Style.Live!

Healthy, fun school lunch ideas & Randy Ollis, Randall Newsome compete in Peanut Butter & Jelly making contest

“Cheater cheater pumpkin eater” is what we were saying to ”Life.Style.Live!” host Randy Ollis after he went toe to toe with ”Life.Style.Live!” host Randall Newsome in the Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich making contest Chef Amy Von Eiff of A Cut Above Catering hosted Thursday.

Chef Amy also shared ideas to help parents pack more nutritious meals with healthier fun options for school lunches.

This included Almond Butter and Jelly Waffle sandwiches, salad skewers, Pepperoni Pizza Skewer, Chicken Cobb Skewer and a Turkey Club Skewer.

For more from Chef Amy, click here.