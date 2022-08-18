Life.Style.Live!

Healthy, fun school lunch ideas & Randy Ollis, Randall Newsome compete in Peanut Butter & Jelly making contest

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

“Cheater cheater pumpkin eater” is what we were saying to ”Life.Style.Live!” host Randy Ollis after he went toe to toe with ”Life.Style.Live!” host Randall Newsome in the Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich making contest Chef Amy Von Eiff of A Cut Above Catering hosted Thursday.

Chef Amy also shared ideas to help parents pack more nutritious meals with healthier fun options for school lunches.

This included Almond Butter and Jelly Waffle sandwiches, salad skewers, Pepperoni Pizza Skewer, Chicken Cobb Skewer and a Turkey Club Skewer.

For more from Chef Amy, click here.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Colts QB Matt Ryan applauds rookie following joint practices with Lions

Indianapolis Colts /

Dr. Jerome Adams: monkeypox vaccine; restoring trust in CDC amid COVID

Medical /

Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Business /

Justice Dept.: 3 men charged in ‘Whitey’ Bulger’s killing

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.