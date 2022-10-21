Life.Style.Live!

Healthy Soul Café owner talks Halloween Boo Bash coming to The AMP, prepares White Chicken Chili

Chef Tawana of Healthy Soul Café joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” with a taste of her White Chicken Chili with Sweet Corn Cake. She also filled us in on all of the details for the upcoming Halloween Boo Bash coming to The AMP at 16 Tech.

It’s happening on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The event will feature a safe night of trick-or-treating! Fun for adults and children including prizes and games. Also, those who are 21+ may purchase a VIP ticket to enjoy a specialty cocktail and three food samples.

