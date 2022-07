Life.Style.Live!

Healthy Soul Meal Prep & Catering owner prepares Double-stuffed Chicken Burger Sliders

This healthier version of the classic burger and fries left us rubbing our bellies with satisfaction!

Chef Tawana Gulley, owner of Healthy Soul Meal Prep & Catering, joined us on Monday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to prepare Double-stuffed Chicken Burger Sliders on Toasted Brioche Buns, served with crispy hand-cut Yuca Fries.

For more information, click here.