Life.Style.Live!

Help your family get the best night’s sleep with tips from MomHint

Now that fall is just around the corner and we are back into a routine, lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” today with great ideas to help your entire family get the best sleep possible knowing how busy we are.

Our kids need a good night’s sleep too

L’il Critters™ Melatonin Gummies – $13.69 for a 60-count bottle

L’il Critters Melatonin sleep support gummies for kids are blended with passionflower, chamomile, and lemon balm in a yummy peach flavor, with1.5mg Melatonin, to help your kids settle in for bedtime.

Each kid-friendly sleep support gummies are drug free, sugar free, gluten free, dairy free and free of any FD&C dyes or artificial flavors.

Available at Target and target.com

target.com/p/l-39-il-critters-melatonin-gummies-60ct/-/A-85187798

What you sleep on matters

Saatva

Saatva’s Banded Percale Sheet Set, starts at $145

Saatva’s Weighted Silk Eye Mask, one size, $75

Indulge in five-star luxury in your own bedroom with Saatva’s hotel-style banded percale sheet set for deeper, more restful sleep. They are made with long-staple cotton that’s certified free of harmful chemicals in a 200 thread count, so they are perfect for those who sleep hot. Best of all, they get softer and better with every wash.

Drift into dreamland with Saatva’s sleep-enhancing weighted eye mask that treats the eyes to the calming, therapeutic effect of “deep pressure stimulation.” It has a larger design that rests gently on the cheekbones and forehead, making it feel exceptionally comfortable while blocking out light for more restful sleep. This eye mask comes in two colors, Sand and Slate in addition to an unweighted version that’s perfect for travel.

Visit saatva.com/momhint for exclusive discounts of up to $500 with any mattress purchase through mid-October.

Sleep well in the air that surrounds you

Dyson

Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde — $939.99

A multi-functional machine that purifies, humidifies and cools the air while intelligently sensing and destroying formaldehyde.

For lighters sleepers, Night mode monitors and purifies using the quietest settings along with a dimmed display.

The sleep timer enables pre-set intervals of use, between 15 minutes and 9 hours.

Available at dyson.com

dyson.com/air-treatment/air-purifier-humidifiers/purifier-humidify-cool-formaldehyde-ph04/nickel-gold

Sleep Hack

Routine, routine, routine. While our kids have bedtimes that we try to stick to, as adults we need that too. Try to go to bed at night and wake at the same times, even on the weekend. Our body has an internal clock and the better we can stick to that lights out/wake up time the more rested we will be.

To find details on all of these sleep ideas, head to @momhint on Instagram and momhint.com.