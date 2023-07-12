Hensley Legal Group to provide school supply essentials at ‘Backpacks 4 Good’ event

Mark your calendars for a fantastic initiative by Hensley Legal Group—Backpacks 4 Good! Erin Peckinpaugh, the Marketing and Corporate Responsibility representative, joined us to share exciting details about two upcoming FREE drive-thru events where backpacks filled with school supplies will be distributed. South-siders can visit the Greenwood office, conveniently located across from Meijer, on Friday, July 14. from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., while north-siders can head to the Fishers office off 106th & 69 on Saturday, July 1.5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The goal of Backpacks 4 Good is to give away a cumulative total of 30,000 backpacks filled with essential school supplies. The first 200 cars at each location will receive a complimentary Domino’s pizza and a popsicle for each child in the car. Hensley Legal Group is committed to making a positive impact on the community and supporting students as they prepare for the upcoming school year. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to contribute to a great cause and ensure that every child has the tools they need to succeed.

For more information and to pre-register for Backpacks 4 Good, visit http://www.backpacks4good.com/. Stay connected with Hensley Legal Group on social media to stay updated on their efforts to make a difference in the lives of students and families.

To enter for a chance to win a prize pack, including a Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, a $100 gift card, camping chairs, and Yetis, pre-register at www.backpacks4good.com.