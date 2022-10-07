Life.Style.Live!

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari begins ‘Happy Halloween Weekends’ filled with fall fun

If you’re looking for fall Halloween fun, look no further than Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari!

Their “Happy Halloween Weekends” offer all the rides and fun of Holiday World, with added fall fun!

Leah Koch-Blumhardt, fourth generation owner and director of communications, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss everything the amusement park has to offer this season.

This includes the Halloween-themed entertainment, walkthrough mazes, corn mazes, trick-or-treat trail and fall food.

2023 Season Passes are on sale now for Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, and this includes their free Pre-K Pass. An easy payment plan is also available.

The best prices for tickets and passes are between now and October 12!

For more information, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HOLIDAY WORLD & SPLASHIN’ SAFARI.