How Rooted Schools is celebrating Black History this February and year round

Today, we were joined by Lauren Johnson, Rooted Schools Middle School Leader and High School Assistant School Leader. She joined us to talk about Rooted Schools and how they’re celebrating Black History this month and year round. Watch the video above to learn more.

More about Rooted Schools:

Rooted School Indy is a free public charter school serving Grades 7-12, located at Eastern Star Church in partnership with The ROCK Initiative. This partnership is designed to expand high-quality school options located on or in proximity to the Eastern Star Church Campus.

To learn more, visit: https://rootedschoolindy.org/.