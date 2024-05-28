I Love To Read: ‘Your Daily Wellness Tracker: 12 Weeks to a Healthier YOU in Midlife’

Shar’ron Mason, LMFT, is a skilled author and a caring therapist who helps families and couples in Indianapolis, Indiana, at her therapy practice called Love That Relationship.

She’s very qualified, having studied Marriage and Family Therapy at Christian Theological Seminary.

With more than 20 years of experience, she’s great at leading workshops and guiding people towards feeling better about themselves and their lives.

Shar’ron is particularly passionate about helping women and girls become stronger and more confident. She enjoys running workshops where she teaches them how to make their lives better.

She believes that faith can be very healing, and she makes sure her therapy sessions are safe places where people can talk openly about their feelings and problems.

Besides her therapy work, Shar’ron has written lots of helpful books and journals, more than ten in fact!

Her newest book is called “Your Daily Wellness Tracker: 12 Weeks to a Healthier YOU in Midlife.” It’s all about helping people take small steps every day to improve their health and well-being.

She joined us Tuesday morning to talk about her book and how to achieve a “healthier you.” Take a look at the full interview above to learn more information!