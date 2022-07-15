Life.Style.Live!

Indiana Black Expo Fashion Show spotlights local, international designers

The Indiana Black Expo summer celebration has been underway since last week, and it’s wrapping up this weekend.

As a pillar of the Indiana community for more than 51 years, the Indiana Black Expo has encouraged and empowered individuals through education, events and hands-on initiatives.

One of the highlights of the weekend is the fashion show happening on Saturday, July 16 at the Indiana Convention Center downtown from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Featured designers include, Witti by Codi, Roberta’s Kingdom Couture, Nikki Blaine Couture, Runway Diva, 28 Boutique, Rebellious Soul Collection, Nina Parker Collections and Mike Sylla.

Ms.Nicole René, celebrity lifestyle & beauty expert, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Mike Sylla, fashion designer, and several models showcasing Sylla’s designs.

The Indiana Black Expo organization has continued to evolve its programming to find new ways to proactively address the most relevant issues in order to make a valuable contribution for positive change.

For more information, click here and also visit the links below:

msnicolerene.com

mikesylla.com