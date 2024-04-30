Indiana Owned: Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2024

Indiana Owned is on a mission to help you identify and support local businesses faster and easier! Indiana Owned members are business owners who want you to know they live, work, and play here. They are the business owners donating food to shelters, sponsoring the little league teams and employing hundreds of thousands of people in our state.

Every business on IndianaOwned.com falls into one of two categories. They are either an “Original,” meaning the company is Indiana-owned and operated, headquartered here and not part of an out-of-state chain, or they are a “Franchise Friend,” meaning the franchise is Indiana-owned and operated, the owner lives here in Indiana and is engaged in our community.

When you see the Indiana Owned badge, you know you are supporting a local business like the ones in our Mother’s Day Gift Guide.

It’s that time of year! Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and Indiana Owned has you covered with our exclusive Mother’s Day Gift Guide! Whether you’re shopping for the super mom, the stylish mom, or the culinary queen, we’ve handpicked the perfect gifts to make her day extra special. From locally crafted jewelry to ready-to-pour cocktails and everything in between, our gift guide features treasures from Indiana Owned businesses, so you can support local while spoiling the mom in your life rotten. Head over to IndianaOwned.com/mom now to browse the guide and find the ideal gift to show Mom just how much she means to you. Don’t wait until the last minute – shop now and make this Mother’s Day unforgettable!