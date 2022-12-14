Life.Style.Live!

Indiana Owned shares Holiday Gift Guide full of unique local gifts

‘Tis the season of giving! Mel McMahon, Indiana Owned and Indiana Gifts co-founder, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” ro premier this year’s Indiana Owned Holiday Gift Guide and chat about the new Indiana Gifts store in Lebanon!

Indiana Owned is on a mission to help you identify and support local businesses faster and easier! Indiana Owned members are business owners who want you to know they live, work, and play here. They are the business owners donating food to shelters, sponsoring the little league teams and employing hundreds of thousands of people in our state. Every business on IndianaOwned.com falls into one of two categories. They are either an “Original,” meaning the company is Indiana-owned and operated, headquartered here and not part of an out-of-state chain, or they are a “Franchise Friend,” meaning the franchise is Indiana-owned and operated, the owner lives here in Indiana and is engaged in our community.

When you see the Indiana Owned badge, you know you are supporting a local business like the ones in the 2022 Indiana Owned Holiday Gift Guide! Find the perfect gift guaranteed to make anyone smile, all while supporting local. Celebrating the holidays while supporting your neighbors’ businesses is a win-win!

This year’s featured Indiana Owned members include PopCon, Jiffy Lube of Indiana, Lilly’s Wearable Art Boutique, Hampton Designs Studio & Shop, Windsor Jewelry, Smooth N’ Groom, Send A Friend Lasagna, Left Paw Press, and Uplift Intimate Apparel.

Check out the full gift guide at IndianaOwned.com/gifts and find more gifts at shopindianagifts.com.