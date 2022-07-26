Life.Style.Live!

Indiana State Fair: Fairgoers can expect fair favorites, plenty of new experiences at 2022 event

New attractions will shine this year at the Indiana State Fair!

Anna F. Whelchel, CFE, chief marketing & sales officer for the Indiana State Fair Commission, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from this year’s fair from the old to new traditions.

The 2022 Indiana State Fair opens Friday, July 29 and runs through Sunday, August 21 (closed Mondays & Tuesdays).

Fairgoers are encouraged to buy tickets early to save up to 40%. Tickets are currently available to purchase online here. Discounts end on July 28 at 11:59pm.

New attractions include:

● The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show features world-class teams of dog trainers and their adopted dogs – as seen on AMERICA’S GOT TALENT! The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show will be held at the MHS Family Fun Park from August 3 through August 21. Daily FREE shows (with paid fair admission) at 12pm, 3pm, and 5:30pm.

● Visit all the baby farm animals and their moms in Momma Town at the Expo Hall every day of the fair from 9am to 8pm. Pet all of your furry friends while visiting this new, educational exhibit.

● Watch the craziest diving shows the Indiana State Fair has to offer: The Flying Fools High Dive show will wow fairgoers of all ages! Daily FREE show times are 12:30pm, 2:30pm, 5pm, and 7pm.

● Back by popular demand from the 2021 Indiana State Fair, STRONGMAN Mighty Mike returns to show off his mind-blowing strength! Watch the FREE (with paid fair admission) Mighty Mike show daily along Main Street at 1pm, 3:30pm and 6pm.

● The Backyard Brats & Brews expands in 2022! This northside destination will double in size, adding more games, comfortable seating areas and entertainment! The Backyard Stage, presented by Universal Windows Direct, will feature daily bands & artists!

● The USA Mullet Championships will take over the State Fair on Saturday, July 30th at 2pm. You won’t want to miss this first time event

● Back by popular demand, the State Fair Hot Air Balloon Night Glow, presented by PNC Bank, returns on Opening Day, Friday, July 29 at 9pm. This event is free with Fair admission. Don’t miss the magical sights of this great event.

● The Hoosier Lottery Grandstand schedule is packed full of fun events, including fairgoer favorites such as the State Fair Championship Rodeo, Demolition Derby, Harness Racing, and so much more! Check out the full schedule at IndianaStateFair.com

● State Fair Art Installations – check out the multiple NEW art installations throughout this year’s State Fair! Fairgoers will find a photo opp at every turn to capture a favorite family memory! Fairgoers can expect to see their favorite traditions as well, including visiting with all of the animals, enjoying the thrills of the midway rides and all of the unique exhibits such as Pioneer Village, Little Hands on the Farm … and so much more!

About the Indiana State Fair:

The Great Indiana State Fair The Indiana State Fair is the state’s largest multi-day event celebrating the Hoosier spirit and agricultural heritage. These 18 days bring all communities together to celebrate all things Indiana and promote it to hundreds of thousands of people across the state, and beyond. Nationally recognized for offering great entertainment, showcasing youth and interactive agriculture educational programs, premiere facilities and a variety of unique, fun foods, the Indiana State Fair has been an annual attraction for generations of Hoosiers since 1852.

For information, click here.