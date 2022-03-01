Life.Style.Live!

Indiana woman creates first line of eco-friendly breast milk storage, talks brand after ‘Shark Tank’ appearance

Her mission is simple, to create a more reliable and re-usable breast milk storage option for mothers that helps improve their breastfeeding journey.

Junobie is the world’s first line of eco-friendly breast milk storage that is plastic-free, dishwasher safe, and fits conveniently in the fridge and freezer.

Nikeytha Ramsey, founder of Junobie, and Amanda Findlay, managing director of member experiences for MatchBOX Studios in Lafayette, joined us today to share how their partnership came about.

They say Junobie was developed in 2019 after completing a 12-week acceleration venture development course with MatchBOX (MBX) Studios, a co-working and maker space located in Lafayette.

Ramsey is a Lafayette single mom of two, who recently featured the world’s first reusable breast milk bags on the TV show “Shark Tank.”

MBX helped Ramsey with her first pitch, connected her with mentors, assisted with prototype modifications, and covered the cost of her logo through its design partner program. She was one of MBX’s first microgrant recipients, and she was partnered with a digital marketing contractor to design and execute a campaign for her product launch. Since then, she’s put Junobie bags on her own e-commerce platform and the shelves in retail stores globally.

About MatchBOX Studios:

MatchBOX Coworking Studio is a nonprofit venture that draws together innovative and creative individuals pursuing new ideas. The 11,000 square foot studio is full of desks with all the amenities you need to get work done: 24-hour secure access, conference rooms, super-fast WiFi, the MBX Makerspace, and an unlimited supply of coffee and snacks.

It’s a great place to start a new business or to grow an existing small business. It’s for the hobbyist with a new idea, the moonlighting entrepreneur, or the professional office nomad. It’s for developers, designers, strategists, artisans, writers, makers, and change-makers of all types. It’s a home for the creative class in Lafayette, West Lafayette, and throughout the midwest.

The studio is an office and meeting space for nearly 300 members and partners in a variety of sectors. MatchBOX hosts meetups and events that focus on business acceleration, mentorship, technology, innovation, and more.

For more information, visit mbx.studio and Junobie.com.