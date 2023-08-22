Indianapolis gears up for the walk to end Alzheimer’s with a heartfelt concert

As the world prepares to observe World Alzheimer’s Month in September, Indianapolis is eagerly gearing up for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on September 30. In a heartfelt show of support, the Circle City is coming together to raise funds for this noble cause, with a unique concert scheduled in Carmel. One of the spotlight performers at this event is Mary Evans, a multi-talented individual who serves as a program director at Traditions at North Willow, an assisted living and memory care community. Mary joins us today to discuss her role in the fight against Alzheimer’s and the upcoming concert that aims to make a difference.

Mary Evans is not only known for her singing talents but also for her dedication to providing care and support to seniors at Traditions at North Willow. Her journey from being a professional singer to a program director is a unique and inspiring story, demonstrating the strong connection between her love for music and her passion for improving the lives of those affected by Alzheimer’s disease. Mary will share her personal connection to this cause, highlighting the devastating impact Alzheimer’s has on the individuals she cares for, and emphasizing the urgency of raising awareness and funds. As we approach Alzheimer’s Month, Mary will also shed light on the signs and symptoms of the disease, offer guidance on how families can navigate the challenging journey of caring for a senior with Alzheimer’s or dementia, and discuss the positive impact memory care and senior centers can have on the quality of life for both patients and their loved ones. This concert promises to be a moving tribute to those affected by Alzheimer’s and a celebration of the resilience and strength of the Indianapolis community.