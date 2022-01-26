Life.Style.Live!

Indianapolis Home Show: The Garage Door Doctor shares latest garage design trends

The Indianapolis Home Show is currently underway, and on our latest visit, we learned about the latest garage trends.

Have you noticed garages are looking a lot less uniform and a lot more decorative these days? That’s because garages with a modern and contemporary design are very popular right now.

Doug Trumpey, the Garage Door Doctor, joined us to show off a few of the trendy garage designs he offers and what makes them special.

Trumpey even says updating a garage is one of the best things you can do to increase the value of your home at the lowest cost.

Visitors to the Indianapolis Home Show can talk to hundreds of home and décor experts for advice and explore thousands of the newest home products.

There are also activities for individuals and families to enjoy, and people coming to the show will also get a chance to catch deals they might not be able to find year-round on products and services.

The Indianapolis Home Show runs until Sunday, January 30.

