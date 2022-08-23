Life.Style.Live!

Indy Dog Whisperer: How to help your dog calm down at the fence

Fence line fiascos, many dogs can be very well-behaved in the home, but as soon as they interact with a person or animal at the fence it’s a whole nother story.

Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share a few tips to help you lay the law when it comes to your dog’s fenceline behavior.

1. Identify the Bark

- “Machine gun barking” is for threats only

- “Shotgun barking” is okay almost anytime

2. Understand What Your Dog is Doing

- Saying, “You’re a threat to what I claim here”

- Reserving the right to chase off what approaches

- Asserting authority/decision-making power

3. Take Charge of the Fence Line Scenario

- Give a sharp verbal “bark” warning

- Put fence to your back and “charge” towards dog

- Move to a neutral spot and give verbal warnings

For more information, click here and visit:

Facebook.com/TheIndyDogWhisperer