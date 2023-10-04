Indy Dog Whisperer, Nathan Lowe shares tips on handling dogs with separation anxiety

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Nathan Lowe is an expert when it comes to training dogs.

Dogs are pack animals, often not comfortable being alone.

Sometimes our pups can have what’s known as, separation anxiety.

That could result in your dogs barking continuously, or maybe whining.

It could also mean destructive behavior. All of those things are in need of correcting.

But, there are some misconceptions revolving that separation anxiety.

Lowe says typically we assume the anxiety comes as a result of a dog missing you terribly. Turns out that’s not the case.

Instead, separation anxiety is most often a dog’s perception that their human puppy has separated from them. The dog believes it’s the owner over you.

Lowe says there are several different things that can lead a dog to believe it has claim over you. One is the way you speak to your dogs. Don’t speak to them in a high pitched baby talk. Also, there’s no need for over the top goodbye rituals.

There are several things you can try to maybe alleviate the anxiety.

One of those is perhaps getting a second dog to give a companion.

You also need to set necessary rules and boundaries for your pups to remind them who is in charge.

Of course there are exceptions.

Rescue dogs who have been through extreme trauma related to isolation or separation may need a customized plan for addressing this issue in their lives.