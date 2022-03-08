Life.Style.Live!

Indy Dog Whisperer: Rules to follow when crate training dogs

When it comes to dealing with a dog in a crate there are a few important things you should know to make it the calmest experience for them.

Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer, joined us today with tips to help best manage dogs in crates.

1. Be Calm When Approaching Crated Dog

– No high-pitched greetings

– Avoid creating anticipation

2. Prevent “Exploding Out”

– Open and close crate/kennel door incrementally

– Place your body in the opening of the door

– Shut crate door quickly if dog lunges forward

– Be sure dog is calm before inviting out

3. Use High-Value Treats When Crating

– Know crating is unnatural for an adult dog

– Utilize “rare” treats for kenneling/crating

– Avoid verbal “goodbye” rituals

