Indy Eleven to host annual ‘Racing Indy’ night

Mark Grainda, the Director of Content Communications, and Robby Dambrot, a defender for the team, joined us from Indy Eleven in our studio Thursday morning to discuss Racing Indy Night and all things Indy Eleven.

Racing Indy Night presented by IBEW Local 481 is an annual tradition. It’s the “Indy 500 Eve” match, and this year it’s going to be even more special.

(WISH Photo)

The first 500 fans entering the stadium will receive a mini-checkered flag courtesy of IBEW Local 481. Popular Racing Indy merchandise is available, and it goes fast! It’s the perfect way to get into the racing spirit before the big event.

This thrilling night will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27 at the IUPUI Carroll Stadium. For ticket purchases and the full schedule, you can visit www.indyeleven.com. There is a range of ticket options available, starting at just $15 for single-game tickets. It’s a fantastic opportunity to experience the energy and passion of Indy Eleven live at Carroll Stadium.