Indy Over the Edge fundraiser allows people to rappel down 245-feet high Barnes & Thornburg building

by: Tierra Carpenter
Have you ever wanted to rappel down the side of a gigantic building?

If so, you can enjoy this exciting experience while raising money for a great cause.

This is all apart of the Central Indiana Youth for Christ “Indy Over the Edge” fundraiser.

Dara Berkhalter, executive director of Central Indiana Youth for Christ, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live” to share more about the event.

“Indy Over the Edge” is happening on Friday, September 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Barnes & Thornburg building, one block south of the circle on Meridian St.  

Participants will be rappelling down the side of the Barnes and Thornburg building, 245 feet up in the air.

That’s higher than all of these historic landmarks:

  • Leaning Tower of Pisa 
  • Christ the Redeemer 
  • Taj Majal 
  • The Hollywood Sign 
  • The Roman Colosseum 

Everyone is invited to come watch, say hello and learn more about the mission of Central Indiana Youth for Christ.

For more information, click here and visit:

facebook.com/CIYFC

instagram.com/yfccentralindiana

