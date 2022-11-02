Life.Style.Live!

Indy Winter Farmers Market begins this weekend

Visiting the Farmers Market doesn’t have to be limited to the summer because now is the time for it to move indoors!

Every Saturday this winter until April 29, 2023, you can find it at The AMP at 16 Tech (1220 Waterway Blvd in Indianapolis, IN).

It’s open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m with more than 60 vendors. This includes local producers, growers, makers, farmers and small businesses.

Victoria Beaty, Growing Places Indy’s interim marketing director. and Jacqueline Eckhardt, 16 Tech Community Corporation’s director of communications, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect at the Winter Farmers Market.

The AMP is located inside the district’s innovation hub, HqO, the AMP boasts more than 20 restaurants and retailers in colorful shipping containers and food stalls. The AMP is dedicated to showcasing local culinary entrepreneurs, and more than 50 percent of the retailers located within the space operate new concepts and sixty-five percent of the concepts are minority or women-owned and led.

About Growing Places Indy:

Growing Places Indy is a nonprofit organization empowering individuals to cultivate personal, family, and community wellness through urban agriculture since 2009. Today, the organization operates four urban farms across Indianapolis, equaling nearly two acres and two greenhouses in year-round production. Growing Places Indy continues to improve access to fresh local food and mind-body education in Indianapolis through programs, such as Plant it Forward, Grow Getters, Young Grow Getters, CSA, and hosting the Indy Winter Farmers Market, to create a healthy and thriving community.

For more information about Growing Places Indy, please visit growingplacesindy.org, or visit them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

For more information about the Farmers Market, click here and visit:

indywinterfarmersmarket.org

instagram.com/indywfmkt

Theampindy.com

Instagram.com/theampindy

Facebook.com/theampindy