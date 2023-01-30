Life.Style.Live!

IndyHumane dog Cash looks for forever home with the help from Hensley Legal Group

Looking for a mature dog to welcome into your home? Cash could be your Fur-Ever Friend! Hensley Legal Group will help you take this distinguished older man home by paying for the standard adoption fees!

While a mature dog, Cash still has some spunk left and is ready for a family who understand he has is own ways but is still eager to learn new tricks as long especially if treats are involved. He enjoys relaxing around the house but will happily join you for an adventure. If you have another dog at home, he will want to meet them first to make sure they all get along.

Give Cash a shot at being your new best friend. Connect with IndyHumane for adoption details.

You can learn more by clicking here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HENSLEY LEGAL GROUP