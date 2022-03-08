Life.Style.Live!

Into the Wild: San Diego Zoo spotlights new Wildlife Explorers Basecamp

In sunny Southern California, turtles, Dwarf crocodiles, Squirrel monkeys, Prairie dogs, and Burrowing owls are all on the move.

Rick Schwartz, ambassador for the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Explorers Basecamp, and Paul Baribault, president and CEO of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, joined us today live from the Wildlife Explorers Basecamp.

This is the newest area of the San Diego Zoo. The Wildlife Explorers Basecamp is designed to bring guests and their families up close to nature, and offer interactive play opportunities on species-themed sculptures. This new area offers visitors special sensory elements for a multifaceted engagement approach, with microscopes and touch screens.

About San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance:

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is a nonprofit international conservation leader committed to inspiring a passion for nature and creating a world where all life thrives. Empowering people from around the globe to support our mission to conserve wildlife through innovation and partnerships, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance supports cutting edge conservation and brings the stories of their work back to two world-famous wildlife sanctuaries at the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park—giving millions of guests in person and virtually the opportunity to experience conservation in action.

For more information visit, sandiegozoowildlifealliance.org.