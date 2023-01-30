Life.Style.Live!

Jason Michael Thomas: Cooking with sustainable mushrooms

Jason Michael Thomas takes pride in using only sustainable products in his recipes that are locally sourced. He uses ingredients found at local farmers markets, grown on his own farm and locally foraged ingredients in his menus.

He visited the “Life.Style.Live!” kitchen to share tips on working with mushrooms and showcased one of his signature mushroom dishes with product found at the Carmel Farmers Market and from the Broad Ripple Farmers Market. Jason also explains why mushrooms are highly efficient and sustainable.

Mushroom Cake Bearnaise contains mushrooms, onions, eggs, tarragon. This vegetarian dish is very reminiscent of a crab cake with a decadent French sauce similar to Hollandaise.