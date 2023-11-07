Jazz star coming to Indy’s Jazz Kitchen

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Nicole Henry is a world traveling jazz musician.

Her potent combination of dynamic vocal abilities and impeccable phrasing have earned her praise from fans and peers.

Now, she’s preparing to coming to Indy once again to perform at the Jazz Kitchen.

Henry will perform Friday and Saturday, November 10 and 11.

She will have two shows each night, with the first being at 7:30pm.

Her passionate, soulful voice and heartfelt charisma have earned her a Soul Train Award for “Best Traditional Jazz Performance,” and four Top-10 jazz albums on U.S. Billboard.

Henry says she loves coming to Indianapolis to perform.

Tickets are still available. The show also includes dinner.

Henry has captivated audiences in 20 countries, headlining at venues in cities including New York, Tokyo, Madrid, Moscow, Paris, Shanghai, Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, Boston, San Francisco and Miami.