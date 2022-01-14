Life.Style.Live!

Joella’s Hot Chicken Introduces new Lil’ Sammie Sliders, kids eat free in January

Joella’s Hot Chicken has a new menu item, the Lil’ Sammie Slider!

Bruce Rosenblatt, regional VP of operations for Joella’s Hot Chicken, joined us today to let us try it.

This new menu item was invented for all those hot chicken lovers out there who need an option that’s easy to eat on-the-go.







They found that people love their Fried and Grilled Tenders and Big Sammie chicken sandwiches, but they needed something a little more “portable.” That’s why they came with the Lil’ Sammie Sliders. It’s the same great taste their fans crave, but it’s even easier to eat!

The Lil’ Sammie Slider comes as a meal with either 2 or 3 sliders and one of Joella’s classic sides. You can also choose your chicken grilled or fried in one of Joella’s 6 different heat levels.

They are a permanent addition to the Joella’s menu!

Kids Eat Free in January

All January, Joella’s is offering free kids meals to children 10 and under with the purchase of an adult entrée.

This promotion is available throughout the month of January to help busy parents ease into the New Year and make their lives a little easier.

Two different kids meal options are:

Cheesy Chicks: Creamy Mac & Cheese, 1 Classic Side, and Drink

Lil’ Chicks: 1 Fried Tender, 1 Classic Side, and Drink

If you can’t make it by in January, no worries! Kids eat free throughout the year on Tuesdays.

Joella’s Hot Chicken Background:

Joella’s Hot Chicken, is famous for hot chicken and southern hospitality. Joella’s is a Louisville-based fast-casual restaurant known for crave-able hot chicken. Joella’s also specializes in made-from-scratch Southern sides, so your family can enjoy a complete southern meal, prepared the way you like it.

Hot Chicken is Joella’s specialty and all about the right amount of spice and heat level. They brine our chicken for at least 24 hours and then spices are infused into the chicken itself and cooked to perfection for a moist, tender, and full of flavor dish.

Hot Chicken options include Quarter Dark, Big Wings Vegan Patties, or Fried or Grilled Tenders. The chicken is served in one of Joella’s SIX different heat levels atop a slice of bread to soak up the goodness and topped with a pickle. Guests can enjoy Hot Chicken with no heat and a traditional Southern flavor, all the way up to our waiver-worthy Fire-In Da-Hole.

Joella’s has 4 central Indiana locations:

96 th Street: 4715 E. 96 th Street, Indianapolis

4715 E. 96 Street, Indianapolis Broad Ripple: 1072 Broad Ripple Ave. Indianapolis

1072 Broad Ripple Ave. Indianapolis Carmel/Westfield: 2554 E. 146 th St., Carmel

2554 E. 146 St., Carmel Bloomington: 3002 E. Third St., Bloomington

About Joella’s Hot Chicken:

Joella’s Hot Chicken is a Louisville-based fast casual restaurant serving hot chicken and a variety of made-from-scratch Southern sides. Joella’s menu features fresh, all-natural chicken brined and spiced with six unique heat levels. Favorite menu items include Fried Tenders and Grilled Tenders, Big Wings, and Chicken and Waffles, paired perfectly with Southern sides including Creamy Mac & Cheese, Green Beans with Bacon, Collard Greens with Bacon, Sweet Vinegar Slaw, and Kale Crunch Salad.

Founded in 2015, the company now includes 18 locations throughout Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio. It offers dine-in, pick-up and delivery, and select locations offer a drive thru. Joella’s has won numerous awards including the 2020 QSR Magazine 40/40 List of Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, #10 in Restaurant Business Magazine’s 2020 “The Future 50” list, the 2018 Best of Louisville Reader’s Choice Award for Best Fried Chicken Restaurant, and Best Chicken in the Bluegrass State..

For more information visit, joellas.com.

