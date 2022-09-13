Life.Style.Live!

Josh Kaufman performs ‘Find Me Now,’ ‘Bird On The Ground’ ahead of Carmel show

He’s best known for winning the 6th season of NBC’S “The Voice” and resides right here in Indianapolis.

Singer/songwriter Josh Kaufman joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” ahead of his performance at the Cat Theatre in Carmel this Saturday, September 17 at 8 p.m.

He performed “Find Me Now” and “Bird On The Ground.”

Also at the Cat Theatre, starting at 3 p.m., he’ll be hostinga student showcase where his vocal students will be performing. Cliff, Ryan, and I will be the house band and I’ll be hosting the show.

Tickets for both events can be purchased here.

For more from Josh, click here and visit:

Facebook.com/thisisjoshkaufman 

Instagram: @iamjoshkaufman 

 

