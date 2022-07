Life.Style.Live!

JUST JUDY’S (Randy and George’s favorite breakfast spot) serves up OMELETS and SAUSAGE BURRITOS

It’s a local FAVORITE for many in our city, specifically our own Randy Ollis and George Mallet.

Just Judy’s is a restaurant located on the northeast side of Indy, serving up breakfast and lunch to customers at a great price.

In our kitchen this morning, Judy Guerra brought us everything from Pork Tenderloin to their renowned BLT, plus an Omelet and Sausage Burrito!

To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/justjudysfamilyrestaurant/.