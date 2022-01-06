Life.Style.Live!

Khiry Managan of Forgotten Tribe band performs ‘Can’t Even Lie,’ ‘Can Feel’

This is what you call feel-good music for the soul!

Khiry Managan, bandleader of Forgotten Tribe, joined us today along with General Spazz.

They performed “Can’t Even Lie” and “Can’t Feel,” two song from Managan’s latest project, “Son of Sade.”

The band Forgotten Tribe describes their sound as, “Latin fusion, hip hop soul and reggae.”

About Khiry Managan, bandleader:

Managan is an Indianapolis native whose expansive career as a musician has proved to be very fruitful.

One of the few musicians who can do it all, whether it’s singing, dancing, or using his vast knowledge of the many instruments he is trained in to produce his own original sounds, he is an artist truly representative of the times.

In his music you can hear the various styles that inspire his sound, all coming together in a fusion that is able to resonate with listeners from diverse backgrounds.

He is what you’d consider a ‘World Artist.’ For over 14 years, he has been creating original music with his group, Forgotten Tribe, which has now transformed into a full band.

Managan is an art teacher at Andrew J. Brown Academy, where he inspires his students through his daily teachings, while also making a positive impact through his musical talents. The kids at his school love and appreciate him dearly, and he is consistently acknowledged for the work he does in his school and in his community.

Managan recently released an album known as “Fruits of The Spirit,” which is a biblical reference representing the presence of God in all things around us. They are known as: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faith, gentleness, and self-control, these are the fruits of the spirit.

For more information visit, Facebook.com/forgottribe.