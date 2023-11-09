Learning about White House photographer’s experience in ‘Presidential Speaker Series’

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site is thrilled to announce its 2023 Presidential Speaker Series, titled “What I Saw Inside the Presidency,” featuring the White House photographer Pete Souza.

This event, scheduled for Thursday, November 9th, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Indiana Roof Ballroom, offers a glimpse into Souza’s four decades of documenting the American presidency through the lens of his camera.

From capturing intimate family moments with the Reagans and Obamas to witnessing historic international events, Souza has had unparalleled access to our nation’s leaders, showcasing both the highs and lows of our collective American story.

As a best-selling author, speaker, and freelance photographer based in Madison, Wisconsin, Souza’s work has left an indelible mark.

The event is made possible by the Mary Tucker Jasper Endowment Fund and continues a tradition of honoring American veterans, aligning with President Harrison’s military service.

This Speaker Series furthers the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site’s mission to foster civic education and outreach programs, benefiting thousands of children and adults annually, and draws over 300 guests each year to enjoy dinner and engage with a nationally recognized speaker.