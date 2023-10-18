Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Fall in love with flavor: Chef Charles whips up pumpkin scones with apple cider

Easy & Tasty with Chef Charles Pumpkin Scones

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Join us with the one and only Chef Charles Bryant from Hartwell’s Premium as he brings you the perfect blend of easy and tasty.

In the first segment, Chef Charles will be showcasing his scrumptious Pumpkin Scones featuring golden raisins and a luscious maple glaze.

And that’s not all!

Stay tuned for our second segment, where he’ll unveil another fall-inspired delight that will have you craving for more. Don’t miss out on these fall favorites with Chef Charles!

For more recipes and inspiration, visit http://hartwellspremium.com/.

Chef Charles makes apple cider

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe shares top...
Life.Style.Live! /
Indianapolis Public Library presents ‘Meet...
Life.Style.Live! /
LIV Golf ready for final...
Life.Style.Live! /
Step through the blue door...
Life.Style.Live! /
Laughter heals: Nurse Blake’s comedy...
Life.Style.Live! /
October highlights 31 million Americans...
Life.Style.Live! /
Gadget Guy: Home and away...
Life.Style.Live! /
Raise a toast to National...
Life.Style.Live! /