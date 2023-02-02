Life.Style.Live!

Liftoff Creamery owner shares passion for aviation and youth entrepreneurship

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

Ryan Lynch, Owner of Liftoff Creamery and Founder of NAYR (National Aviation Youth Resources) Foundation, joined us today with some delicious treats! Liftoff Creamery is a dream inspired by his two passions; aviation and devotion to youth mentorship and entrepreneurship.

The NAYR (National Aviation Youth Resources) Foundation Inc is a year-round aviation program. The academy offers an interactive introduction to the aviation industry and careers to elementary, middle, and high school students.

For more information visit the NAYR Foundation website and the Liftoff Creamery website.

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Navigating the loss of a beloved furry friend

Life.Style.Live! /

Big battle takes center stage in No. 1 Purdue-No. 21 Indiana

College Basketball /

Planning vacations to the sunshine state

Life.Style.Live! /

Sarah Huckabee Sanders to deliver Republican response to State of the Union address

Politics /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.