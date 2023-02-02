Life.Style.Live!

Liftoff Creamery owner shares passion for aviation and youth entrepreneurship

Ryan Lynch, Owner of Liftoff Creamery and Founder of NAYR (National Aviation Youth Resources) Foundation, joined us today with some delicious treats! Liftoff Creamery is a dream inspired by his two passions; aviation and devotion to youth mentorship and entrepreneurship.

The NAYR (National Aviation Youth Resources) Foundation Inc is a year-round aviation program. The academy offers an interactive introduction to the aviation industry and careers to elementary, middle, and high school students.

For more information visit the NAYR Foundation website and the Liftoff Creamery website.