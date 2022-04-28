Life.Style.Live!

Lori Taylor of The Produce Moms prepares Air Fryer Egg Rolls with Vidalia Onions, Onion Bombers

Lori Taylor of The Produce Moms joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” with her take on a couple of fun TikTok recipes!

Air Fryer Egg Rolls with Vidalia Onions – inspired by TikTok

Ingredients:

6 egg roll wrappers

1 bag coleslaw mix

1 Vidalia onion, chopped or diced

1 cup of sugar snap peas, diced

1.5 tsp toasted sesame oil

2 tsp ginger grated

1 clove garlic {minced}

1 tsp reduced sodium soy sauce

1/4 tsp black pepper

1 tsp olive oil

Directions:

Preheat a frying pan for a few minutes over medium heat.

Add the sesame oil, ginger, garlic, and coleslaw mix. Cook down for 2-3 minutes or until the cabbage has wilted.

Add the snap peas, soy sauce, and black pepper. Stir and remove from heat.

Assemble your egg rolls.

Brush olive oil over the top of the egg rolls.

Brush olive oil on the basket of your air fryer. Place the egg rolls in the basket, seam side down, without letting them touch each other.

Bake at 360 degrees F for 7 minutes. Flip and bake for an additional 2 minutes.

Hot Honey Vidalia Onion Egg Rolls

Ingredients:

6 egg roll wrappers

1 Hot Honey Roasted Vidalia Onions, diced

1 cup monterey jack cheese

Directions

Assemble your egg rolls.

Brus olive oil over the top of the egg rolls.

Brush olive oil on the basket of your air fryer. Place the egg rolls in the basket, seam side down without letting them touch each other.

Bake at 360 degrees F for 7 minutes. Flip and bake for an additional 2 minutes

Serve with a side of hot honey for dipping or drizzle on top.

Onion Bombers – Inspired by TikTok

Ingredients:

2-4 Vidalia Onions

½ lb ground sirloin

½ lb ground sausage

½ lb bacon

¼ cup jalapenos, diced

¼ cup brown mushrooms, diced

2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 Tbsp BBQ rub

½ cup BBQ sauce

½ cup Monterey Jack cheese

Directions

Slice off both ends of the onions.

Hollow out the onion.

Directions:

In a medium bowl, mix sirloin, sausage, jalapenos, mushrooms, Worcestershire sauce and BBQ rub.

Place mixture in hollowed out onion and season.

Wrap stuffed onion with a slice of bacon and use toothpicks to hold it in place.

Place on grill (or smoker). Grill for 15 minutes and add BBQ Sauce. Grill for another 10 minutes. Check to make sure meat is cooked through. Once it is, add shredded cheese on top and grill for another 2-3 minutes or until the cheese is melted.

For more information, visit theproducemoms.com.