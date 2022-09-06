Life.Style.Live!

Marsha’s Specialty Desserts surprises Amber Hankins & George Mallet with Birthday Cake

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

We’re celebrating “Life.Style.Live!” hosts Amber Hankins and George Mallet’s birthdays with their favorite cake flavors created by Marsha’s Specialty Desserts!

Marsha Quarles and Michelle Avant, co-owners of Marsha’s Specialty Desserts, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to surprise our hosts with the cakes and to share what their business has to offer. Here’s more from them”

Superior service, personalized attention

Marsha’s Specialty Desserts and Tierney’s Catering is a family-owned business. We began catering for family over 30 years ago. Soon, we extended to close friends and coworkers. We were officially open for business in October 2010 when we opened our first storefront location in Avon, Indiana.

Our family is committed to customizing the occasions of our customer’s lives, no matter how formal or informal the occasion.

For more information, click here and visit:

Facebook/Instagram/Twitter: @MarshasDesserts 

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

IMPD fights crime with license plate readers, depending on more than 200

Local /

National Yoga Month — How yoga helps reduce stress, tension

Life.Style.Live! /

Annual Opera in the Park event returns to Garfield Park, opera star Angela Brown to perform

News /

Biden’s Cabinet hasn’t changed, a sharp break from Trump

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.