Life.Style.Live!

McDonald’s celebrates Black student leaders in Indiana through Black History Makers of Today awards

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

McDonald’s Black History Makers of Today awards were established to celebrate and recognize Black student leaders who are making a difference in their communities. This award honors individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to strengthening and sharing their culture through positive behavior and uplifting others.

McDonald’s is awarding $1,000 to 16 high school seniors from throughout Greater Indiana and Southwest Michigan, and two student award winners joined us today!

McDonald’s has been a global leader in attracting, retaining and growing Black ownership within the community, and they have 11 Black owner/operators in Greater Indiana and Southwest Michigan.

For more information about the program connect with the Greater Indiana McDonald’s community on Facebook.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY MCDONALD’S.

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

2 wanted men, 2 women arrested after police chase in Indianapolis

Crime Watch 8 /

Shabazz files paperwork, joins GOP field for Indianapolis mayor

Election /

Shell oil company profits double to record $40 billion

News /

US to send Ukraine longer-range bombs in latest turnaround

International /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.