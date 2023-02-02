McDonald’s celebrates Black student leaders in Indiana through Black History Makers of Today awards

McDonald’s Black History Makers of Today awards were established to celebrate and recognize Black student leaders who are making a difference in their communities. This award honors individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to strengthening and sharing their culture through positive behavior and uplifting others.
McDonald’s is awarding $1,000 to 16 high school seniors from throughout Greater Indiana and Southwest Michigan, and two student award winners joined us today!
McDonald’s has been a global leader in attracting, retaining and growing Black ownership within the community, and they have 11 Black owner/operators in Greater Indiana and Southwest Michigan.
For more information about the program connect with the Greater Indiana McDonald’s community on Facebook.
THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY MCDONALD’S.