McDonald’s honors Black History Makers of Today award winners

McDonald’s is awarding $1,000 to 16 high school seniors from throughout Greater Indiana and Southwest Michigan, and two student award winners joined us today! The McDonald’s Black History Makers of Today awards were established to celebrate and recognize Black student leaders who are making a difference in their communities. This award honors individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to strengthening and sharing their culture through positive behavior and uplifting others.

Award winner Shariah Miller is a senior at KIPP Indy Legacy High School, and she was joined by Bobby Hopper, McDonald’s Director of Operations. Miller was nominated for the award by Trisha Miller, Associate Director of College and Career Counseling at Legacy High School.

The second award winner we welcomed today is Sakiya Walter, a senior a GEO Next Generation High School. She was nominated by Anthony Jackson, the College and Career Guidance Counselor at her school. McDonald’s Owner and Operator Mya Smith also joined us for the celebration!

McDonald’s has been a global leader in attracting, retaining and growing Black ownership within the community, and they have 11 Black owner/operators in Greater Indiana and Southwest Michigan.

For more information about the program connect with the Greater Indiana McDonald’s community on Facebook.

