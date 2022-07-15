Life.Style.Live!

Meow-a-thon helps find home for cats rescued from animal hoarder

More than one dozen cats and kittens are looking for homes with help from Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary after being rescued from living in the back of a hot pickup truck.

Pamela Terhune, founder and president of Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary, is calling the effort to find the cats rescued from the hoarding situation loving homes, a “Meow-a-thon.”

Terhune says they are all sweet, cuddly, healthy, vaccinated, fixed and chipped. All that’s needed now is for a loving person to adopt them for a donation with no set price.

All money raised from the “Meow-a-thon” goes to Jeff, the man who rescued them, and the care of the cats.

For more from Terhune watch her show “Grateful Rescue TV” airing Sundays at Noon on WISH-TV and visit her website.