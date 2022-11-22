Life.Style.Live!

Mom creates gluten-free granola brand inspired by son with autism, shares healthy recipes

Jennifer Wiese, founder and CEO of BeeFree, Inc., and Auggie Wiese, Jennifer’s son and “team lead” at Bee Free Bakery, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share how they work together in the company, how they plan to employ more young adult with autism, to share new healthy recipes and more.

Salted Caramel and Chocolate Pecan Pie Bars

Crust:

2 TBSP. unsalted butter or coconut oil

2 cups Salted Caramel Warrior Mix (pulverized in food processor or high-speed blender or old-fashioned way with a zip lock bag and a rolling pin)

2TBSP almond flour (or gf all-purpose flour)

1TBSP monk fruit

Pinch salt

Directions:

Mix the above ingredients in a parchment or foil-lined 8×8 baking dish, press firmly to the edges and bake 350 for 8 minutes.

Filling:

8 oz roasted salted pecans

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/2 cup butter

1 cup brown sugar or coconut sugar

1/3 heavy cream

1 TBSP. vanilla extract

1/2 tsp salt

Directions:

Spread pecans over the crust evenly and sprinkle, chocolate chips and set aside.

Melt the butter, brown sugar and heavy cream in a saucepan on high until melted – stir constantly to avoid burning – whisk until smooth and add the vanilla extract and salt and continue to whisk.

Slowly and evenly pour sauce over the chocolate chips/pecans.

Bake for 25-30 minutes until the top is bubbling vigorously (more so around the edges and less in the center).

Set aside to cool and enjoy with a dollop of whipped cream or a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

Recipe Credit: @averiesunshine with special additions by @beefreeglutenfree

For more information, click here.