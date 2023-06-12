Mom Hint: Celebrating dad this Father’s Day

Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French, is here to help us make this Father’s Day unforgettable. On Sunday, June 18. let’s celebrate all the dads in our lives by showering them with fantastic gifts. Sherri has curated a diverse selection of gift ideas for different types of dads.

For the trendy dad, Sherri recommends Duluth Trading Co., known for its high-quality, solution-based apparel and accessories. From the Dry on the Fly Dad Cap to the BBQ Short Sleeve Shirt and DuluthFlex Fire Hose Cargo Work Pants, these stylish and functional items will keep dad comfortable and protected. Don’t miss the Go Buck Naked 3-Pack Set for ultimate freshness. Visit duluthtrading.com to explore the full range of offerings.

If your dad loves spending time outdoors, Sherri suggests Toro’s 60V Max Attachment Capable Power Head and its accompanying tools like the string trimmer and hedge trimmer. With the Toro 60V Flex-Force Power System, dad can easily switch between different attachments to tackle various yard work tasks. These tools are available at toro.com and Home Depot.

For the grilling enthusiast, Weber offers the Weber Lumin Electric Grill and the Weber Griddle, 36″. The Weber Lumin Electric Grill provides convenience and versatility with its 5-in-1 functionality, allowing dad to sear, smoke, steam, defrost, and warm his favorite dishes. The griddle offers even more variety, perfect for cooking bacon, eggs, pancakes, and more. Discover these grilling essentials at weber.com.

If your dad is handy and loves his tools, Festool has you covered. The TOPROCK Bluetooth® Speaker combines a professional tool storage solution with high-quality sound, allowing dad to enjoy his favorite tunes while working. And for a unique gift, consider the Festool Pizza Cutter, which replicates the design of the TS 60 Track Saw. Visit festoolfanshop.com to explore these innovative gifts.

For the traveling dad, Sherri introduces We Know Hotels, a team of experts who specialize in luxury travel experiences. With their strong relationships with top hotels and resorts, they can provide unparalleled access, personalized service, and exclusive upgrades and rates. Book a trip in the next month and receive a free membership, ensuring a lifetime of preferred rates and special amenities at 5-star select properties. Learn more at weknowhotels.com.

This Father’s Day, let’s make our dads feel truly appreciated with gifts that match their interests and passions. Follow Sherri’s recommendations and give your dad a day he will remember for years to come. Happy Father’s Day!