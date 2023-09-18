Monon 30 hosting 2nd annual Oktoberfest

Get out your lederhosen and beer steins. Oktoberfest is back at Monon 30 for a second year.

Oktoberfest is a German-themed celebration. This year, Monon 30 is hosting it on Saturday, September 23.

This year will feature sausages from Old Majors Market. They don’t typically do live sales like that, so it’s an opportunity for people to try Indiana-made sausages from the business.

There will also be beer from Urban Chestnut Brewing.

This year will have live music, food, games for kids and adults, and a whole lot of dachshunds.

You can sign up your wiener dog for the wiener dog race.

If you’re looking to compete on your own you could take part in the brat tossing contest or perhaps the stein holding contest.

Live music this year will feature the legendary Polka group – Der Polkatz.

Also, DysFUNKtion Brass Band and The Boogie Knights will perform.

There will also be local vendors from all over selling unique items.

The event runs Saturday, September 23 from noon to 11 p.m.

The vendor market is from noon to 4 p.m. the same day.

If you’re interested in going tickets are just 25 dollars and anyone 18 and under gets in for free.

The Cradle at Monon 30 is located at 1118 East 30th Street Indianapolis, IN 46205.

Parking is free.