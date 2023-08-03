Celebrate National White Wine Day with Vino Mobile Bar

White wine is considered one of the most popular and versatile alcoholic beverages worldwide. With there being so many types of white wine, anybody can find a taste to fit their flavor profile. Whether you like it sweet or dry, Vino Mobile Bar can help you find the perfect bottle to celebrate with!

Melissa Neidlinger, the owner of Vino Mobile Bar, joined Kayla to talk pairings for the drink of honor. For bubbly wines, Melissa suggested fried foods. Whether it’s potato chips or wings, the oils and fats in fried food really bring out the bubbly essence of some wines!

Pinot grigio or sauvignon blanc is an excellent pairing for more minerally flavors like shrimp or pickles! These wines really bring out the flavors of brinier foods.

If you’re in the mood for Asian or Indian cuisine, Melissa suggests a sweet Riesling wine. Moscato is your best bet for your charcuterie spread of crackers, fruits, and cheeses. However, Melissa admits that cheese is perfect for any white wine.

However, if you’re in the mood to add class to comfort foods like mac and cheese or buttery pastas, Chardonnay is the way to go!

Whatever your taste is, white wine might be the perfect beverage to pair it with. There’s no better day to give it a try than National White Wine Day!