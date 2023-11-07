New Christmas musical, ‘Journey to Bethlehem’ comes to theaters this weekend

It’s the story of Mary and Joseph like you’ve maybe never heard it before.

Adam Anders, award-winning music producer and mastermind behind “Glee,” HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, CAMP ROCK, ROCK OF AGES, and more has teamed up with a star-studded cast to bring audiences the new Christmas musical JOURNEY TO BETHLEHEM (Sony Pictures’ AFFIRM Films) in theaters November 10. Anders has always been passionate about creating content that the entire family can enjoy.

Here’s Amber’s interview with the creator of this new musical, as it comes to theaters this weekend!

About: JOURNEY TO BETHLEHEM is a joyous and fresh take on Mary and Joseph’s journey, combined with the infectious music turning this amazing story into a Christmas classic that will resound with young children, families, teens and adults.

The film stars Fiona Palomo (“Outer Banks,” “Control Z”), Milo Manheim (Disney’s ZOMBIES series, PROM PACT, SCHOOL SPIRITS) and Antonio Banderas (THE MASK OF ZORRO, UNCHARTED, PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH, upcoming INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY), in addition multiple Grammy© award-winning artists Joel Smallbone (for King & Country, PRICELESS) and Lecrae (GOOD LORD, BREAKTHROUGH) with music by Adam Anders (“Glee,” HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, DESCENDANTS, THE PASSION), Peter Barsocchini (High School Musical franchise), Nikki Anders (Glee, High School Musical, Descendants) and Peer Astrom (ROCK OF AGES, Glee, High School Musical, Descendants).

To learn more, visit: https://www.journeytobethlehemmovie.com/