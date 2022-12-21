Life.Style.Live!

New Saraga International Grocery Store to open in Castleton this month

Saraga International Grocery Store is celebrating the Grand Opening of its third location in Indiana on Friday, December 23.

Brad Nam, marketing director, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to give a behind-the-scenes look at the store.

Saraga is also hosting a sweepstakes for the Grand Opening. If you spend $50, you can be entered to win amazing prizes.

The grand prize is a Tesla Model 3. Other prizes include a 75-inch TV, iPad, Tablets and $50 Saraga Gift Cards.

At this new location, you can expect, the same fresh seafood and produce you know and love at other locations.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SARAGA INTERNATIONAL GROCERY STORE.