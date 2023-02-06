Life.Style.Live!

NFL Alumni Indianapolis Chapter to host Texas hold ’em poker tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana cardsharks are invited to play poker with some NFL alumni on Saturday, Feb. 18.

NFL Alumni Indianapolis Chapter, a 501(c)3 charity, will host a 200-person, no-limit Texas hold ’em poker tournament at Horseshoe Casino’s Poker Room & VIP Lounge in Shelbyville.

Rick DeMuling, from the NFL Alumni Association, joined Monday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to talk about the event and its payouts, including a $500 bonus for each former player knocked out of the tournament.

You can learn more about the event and how to sign up at the event website.