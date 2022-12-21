Life.Style.Live!

Noah Animal Hospitals’ Anna’s Pet Care Fund helps pet owners pay veterinary bills

Noah Animal Hospitals are celebrating their 40th anniversary this month, and they are currently having a contest to raise money for Anna’s Pet Care Fund, which is their own non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating economic euthanasia and working towards keeping pets WITH their families. They have also had a couple of recent success stories.

Noah’s is the largest family-owned group of veterinary clinics in the area, they are family and locally owned, and in this very interesting time, it’s nice to see how a small group is out-performing the larger corporate-owned clinics.

