On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘IndyFringe Theatre Festival,’ ‘The Spinners,’ ‘Indiana State Fair Free Stage,

We’re going “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez, theater critic, to find out the latest in Indiana local arts and entertainment.
The Spinners
- Symphony on the Prairie
- Aug. 12
- Indianapolissymphony.org
IndyFringe Theatre Festival
Aug.18 – Sept 2
Indiana State Fair Free Stage
Through Aug.21
A Night with the Crown, The Princess and the Killer
- Mystery Café
- Aug. 13 -27
- Mysterycafe.com
Jammin’ in the Park featuring Allison Victoria
- The Park
- Aug. 13
- Phoenixtheatre.org
Push: The universal feelings and unique
- Facets of having a baby
- Summit Performance of Indianapolis
- Aug. 23-25
- phoenixtheatre.org
