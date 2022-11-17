Life.Style.Live!

On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘Nutcracker, ‘Disney’s Aladdin,’ ‘Christmas Carol,’ more

We’re going “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez, theater critic, to find out the latest in Indiana local arts and entertainment.

Disney’s Aladdin

Clowes Memorial Hall

Through Nov. 20

broadway.indianapolis.com

The Rise and Fall of Holly Fudge

Phoenix Theatre

Nov. 29 – Dec. 23

phoenixtheatre.org

Nutcracker

The Palladium

Nov. 26 & 27

thecenterpresents.org

Qaddafi’s Cook

The District Theatre

Nov. 19 & 20

Indydistricttheatre.org

Christmas Carol

Indiana Repertory Theatre

Nov. 19 – Dec. 24

irtlive.org

Indy Bits

Indy Eleven Theatre

Nov. 18 & 19

indyfringe.org

To read Tom’s “On the Aisle” reviews, previews and interviews visit tomalvarez.studio and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.