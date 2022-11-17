On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘Nutcracker, ‘Disney’s Aladdin,’ ‘Christmas Carol,’ more 

We’re going “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez, theater critic, to find out the latest in Indiana local arts and entertainment.
Disney’s Aladdin
- Clowes Memorial Hall
- Through Nov. 20
- broadway.indianapolis.com
The Rise and Fall of Holly Fudge
- Phoenix Theatre
- Nov. 29 – Dec. 23
- phoenixtheatre.org
Nutcracker
- The Palladium
- Nov. 26 & 27
- thecenterpresents.org
Qaddafi’s Cook
- The District Theatre
- Nov. 19 & 20
- Indydistricttheatre.org
Christmas Carol
- Indiana Repertory Theatre
- Nov. 19 – Dec. 24
- irtlive.org
Indy Bits
- Indy Eleven Theatre
- Nov. 18 & 19
- indyfringe.org
To read Tom’s “On the Aisle” reviews, previews and interviews visit tomalvarez.studio and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.