On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘Nutcracker, ‘Disney’s Aladdin,’ ‘Christmas Carol,’ more 

by: Tierra Carpenter
We’re going “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez, theater critic, to find out the latest in Indiana local arts and entertainment.

Disney’s Aladdin 

The Rise and Fall of Holly Fudge 

Nutcracker 

Qaddafi’s Cook 

Christmas Carol 

  • Indiana Repertory Theatre 
  • Nov. 19 – Dec. 24 
  • irtlive.org 

Indy Bits 

To read Tom’s “On the Aisle” reviews, previews and interviews visit tomalvarez.studio and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. 

